Editor:
My name is Mary and my team, the Franz Ross Park Networks, were informed that pickleball lines will be put on two of the four tennis courts we use for USTA League at Franz Ross Park in Port Charlotte.
The CCWTL plays out of only two public parks, Franz Ross and Harold Avenue. Harold Avenue will not have pickleball lines because they have indoor pickleball at the Harold Avenue location. There are two locations that remain untouched by pickleball, which are not used for USTA league play.
Why can’t they put the lines at those locations and draw more attention to this park, as the tennis courts are rarely used?
The William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park also has two courts that are used sparingly. I have seen the articles lately concerning the “pickleball” craze and it is growing. But we as the players on leagues out of Franz Ross Park, as well as being the first place teams for the last three years, it seems unfair.
Franz Ross Park just built a Frisbee golf course. Let them build courts for pickleball, because tennis is great exercise and Franz Ross is very popular place to play tennis.
Mary Job
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.