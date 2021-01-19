Editor:
For all our lives we believed that our constitution guaranteed free speech for all regardless of what that speech was. We have now learned that free speech is not guaranteed by the constitution, but only social media. That is correct. Social media has taken it upon themselves that they will dictate what free speech is and what it is not.
It seems, even with the blessing of Congress, they have taken control of speech in this country. It is also important to note that the courts have taken over legislation of the laws in this country going above and beyond their constitutional duties. The courts have decided that they will dictate what changes can be made to election laws, thus allowing mail-in ballots without verified identification, late submission of ballots and ballot harvesting among other election law changes.
However, the constitution is firm on who can make changes to the election law in each state. This duty falls upon the state legislatures and not the governor, secretary of state or the courts. Yet this was allowed to happen and even the Supreme Court would not interfere with what is an obvious violation of the constitution.
So, as far as the Supreme Court is concerned it appears that fraud in an election is acceptable and the state legislatures ignored their constitutional duties and allowed a corrupt election process. It seems that representatives in both state and federal government with a backbone are hard to find.
Robert McGuire
North Port
