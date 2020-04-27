Editor:
I am so enamored with our president. What incredible genius to be able to persuade the majority of Republicans to listen to him on the pandemic rather than the people who know. Even in the face of factual evidence that he acted slowly and ineptly, he still has the lion’s share of their hearts and minds.
I fully realize that facts have little value to his base. Facts are “fake news.”
It is interesting that we have 4.3% of the world population, yet 30% of the Covid-19 cases and 19% of the deaths and rising in both examples compared to the rest of the world. I know these facts will be challenged as fake news as well.
When you look at how well the richest, most advanced country in the world (U.S.) has handled this crisis, we are at the bottom of the list. Certainly when compared to most countries, our response has been bungling at best and criminal at worst. Even many third world countries are handling the crisis better than us.
Of course, in some eyes, we are perfect, rate ourselves a 10. No mistakes, no responsibility necessary. After all, Obama left us in a world of hurt when it comes to handling a pandemic.
Too Little Too Late Trump. I know that there are those that consider Trump better than Lincoln as a leader. Trump’s genius will go down in history as the greatest manipulation of the American people. In his words: “Ever in the history of the world.”
Michael Basch
Englewood
