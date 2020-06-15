Editor:
This is a follow-up to a letter that commented on the May 8 letter which tried to propose that the COVID-19 pandemic did not actually cause any increase in the death rate and that the reaction to the pandemic with all of the restrictions that have been imposed was overblown.
David Leonhardt of the New York Times recently reported on data provided by the CDC that totally refutes that argument. The data show the daily death rate in the U.S. from all causes for all of 2019 and 2020 to date. The chart shows a line for the daily death rate for 2019 as a slightly wiggling line that has about 8,000 deaths per day for the winter months and about 7,500 per day for the summer months. Superimposed on this line is the death rate for 2020 which closely hugs the 2019 line until mid-March. Then it makes an upward turn peaking at about 10,500 deaths per day in mid-April. The data are only available to the beginning of May but at that point it is still only halfway back to the 2019 baseline.
This chart shows that the deaths from COVID-19 are clearly additive to the daily death rate that would have been expected in the absence of COVID-19. It is also clear that every death that occurs because someone ignored social distancing and other measures to control exposure to the virus is an unnecessary death, the responsibility for which lies with the non-compliant among us.
David L. Rose
Englewood
