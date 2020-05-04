Editor:
Covid-19 in my opinion was developed in a military lab in Wuhan for future use. A person working in the lab became infected and passed it on to another person who frequented the market.
I have been to markets such as the one mentioned as the source of the virus. Dirty, yes, like markets I saw in the USA in the '50s. Beijing, Shanghai, Xian all have these open markets but no virus. Two reporters who alerted about the virus have disappeared and their phones are shut off. When the government found the virus had gotten out of the lab they sequestered the city of Wuhan and sent five million people around the world to spread it.
Here Dr. Fauci said on Jan. 1 unclear whether it would spread, Jan. 23 downplayed the virus potential, Jan. 26 low risk to the U.S. no chance we would shut down cities such as Chicago, New York and San Francisco. CDC on Jan. 24 said the risk was low. These are scientists the president relied on.
Even so on Jan. 31 he curtailed flights from China and was told it was wrong and racist. As late as Feb. 18 Fauci said there was miniscule risk. So even after the scientists said there was low risk to the U.S. the President curtailed flights from China. By then though countries around the world were infected. Some weapon isn't it? Bring a country to its knees without firing a shot.
Arthur Jozwiak
Port Charlotte
