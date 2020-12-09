Editor:
I have been reading articles and listening to radio, since February about Covid-19. It's hard, not to notice information manipulation. We are told how many new case in a week for the state. A big number.
How many for the year. A big number, all the way down to county and schools. All using biggest numbers possible. Deaths as well ,big numbers. Missing are cases with complications. Heart disease, diabetes, cancer, old age. Heart disease and cancer are the biggest causes of death nationwide.
Schools are doing an amazing job in our area. I have personally not seen any children in our area deceased from Covid. It's my personal view that big numbers are used by all media sources to inflate these numbers, and scare the public. If we were given the numbers that involved complications, that tells the real story. Also when trying to create panic about ICU beds, they use a percentage. A big number. Three out of four beds is 75% full. Truth be known, the hospital has more than four beds total.
I see this national and local media in sync with government. Really in a bad way. Manipulation of numbers has been going on relentlessly for 10 months. Wear your mask in public, Wash your hands. Don't be frightened by the news or newspaper. Forty-five years ago my grandfather told me, "except for the Bible, believe half what you see and none of what you read." God bless America.
Larry Daubner
Englewood
