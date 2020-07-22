Editor:
Doom and gloom time again. We have an uptick in the Chinese flu and the government and press go back into panic mode.
I found a way to make myself feel a little better, I reviewed some of the information on Florida’s COVID-19 info site as of July 8. So, the press makes you think everyone is dying form COVD-19, actual death rate 1.7% of those testing positive, 98.3% survive. Even in the 65-74 age group 95% testing positive survive if you’re over 85 watch out only 77% survive).
Per the press, 77 deaths in Charlotte County, true, but 49 of those were in long term care facilities leaving 28 in the general public with a population of 150,000-plus. Not bad. Also, with contact tracing which is required of everyone who tests positive the government knows the places those people have been in the two weeks proceeding a positive test.
So how come when they close beaches or bars we are not told how many of those testing positive visited such places. Maybe because the actual data would not justify the government power grab. So check out the state COVD-19 site, do some analysis yourself and you’ll be singing "Don’t Worry Be Happy."
Ronald Wozniak
Port Charlotte
