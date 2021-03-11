Editor:
If you, like me, you have spent a lifetime online with state, county, as well as super market and pharmacy chains, only to get the same message...no appointments available. On the phone I get the message no appointments available because there is a shortage of vaccine from the federal government.
Well, it seems that certain areas in Florida don't have a shortage. Enclaves of Ron and Don people like Lakewood Ranch, The Villages and now the ultra wealthy and bright red community in Key Largo, The Ocean Reef Club. Everyone over 65 living at the club have received their shots before the end of January. DeSantis has raised close to $3 million from these areas in February alone. Who would've thunk? Hmmmm?
Rick Garms
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.