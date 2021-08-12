Our “leaders” in Washington are running the asylum USA per their perfect plan. To protect us from the potentially deadly disease sweeping the world, people from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, etc. cannot enter our country without absolute proof of vaccination - plus being masked up all the time. But the masses of maskless, unvaccinated “guests” pouring over our southern border are not only welcomed, but loaded by the thousands everyday to be sent around every corner of our country to greet all of us. Goodness, one does have to wonder why the new deadly Delta variant is sweeping the nation.
Plus one does have to wonder why our financial situation is crashing, our resources are becoming severely strained, our food and fuel rising through the roof, and our Pax Americana is almost nonexistent today.
Walk down any city street, day or night, and you’ll be “greeted.” This is unacceptable for a civilized society and it always has been. Our present leadership in Washington, however, seems to think it’s fine. Poor fellow; does he even know where he is most of the time? Not to worry though, he has his whole party behind him helping to guide him. Also our new “guests” will keep his party in power forever. Never mind the incidental legal fact that they are not allowed to vote; they will!
Meanwhile, we are locked in the asylum!
God help the United States of America. Oh, I think God has thrown up his hands in exasperation. We are on our own now.
