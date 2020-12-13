Editor:
A recent writer and others I have spoken with have insinuated deaths are not as bad with COVID as published deaths. They say that hospitals gain some monetary advantage by reporting deaths as COVID.
Actually, the opposite is true, in that there are more deaths due to COVID than shown in the media. The reason for the under-reporting is that many who have died from COVID were not tested. The CDC studies excess deaths every year. They can predict fairly accurate expected deaths from all causes due to all factors and have done so for many years.
For example, in 2018 there were approximately 65,000 people that died from influenza which higher than the average of about 30-35,000 that died yearly from influenza and this excess showed in the data. Current CDC studies of excess deaths for 2020 are significantly higher than those officially listed for COVID at this time. Current unexpected death total are actually 30,000 to 70,000 higher than the current COVID totals. Due to a lag in death reporting, final numbers won’t be available until after year end.
However, the truth is that excess death data shows an under reporting of COVID deaths, not an over reporting.
Allen Covington
Punta Gorda
