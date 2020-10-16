Editor:
I am a Covid-19 survivor. A slight temperature and extreme fatigue escalated to a Covid-19 positive result, without any of the accompanying symptoms of loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing.
Some skate by with just a headache, while others end up with viral pneumonia, hospitalization, and ultimately death. It was unbelievable the speed with which Covid-19 grabbed me by the throat, chewed me up and spat me out, leaving me weak, dizzy and unable to walk or talk properly.
No help from any agency once they heard "Covid positive." I needed help only for showering, as crashing on to a tile floor while dizzy usually ends badly. My Doctor's office could not refer anyone since it was "not a billable service" they said.
Without offending any delicate sensibilities, no showers for nine days was not pleasant. Finally an agency headquartered in Ft Myers helped me.
Meanwhile, a truly ecumenical bunch of seven friends, two Jews, three Muslims, one Catholic and a Humanist organized meals and drinks, leaving them on my doorstep.
After a hellish experience, I now celebrate small victories, and have the dubious distinction of belonging to the Covid-19 survivors club. The side effects of Covid-19 run a wide gamut, from serious medical complications to bizarre non medical ones.
Covid-19 is not "a hoax" as some believe, or "just the flu". It is a vicious killer that plays Russian Roulette with our lives.
Sushila Cherian
Punta Gorda
