Editor:
By some miracle of dishonest fear mongering, the number of deaths from the flu are down 95% since this alleged pandemic.
As President Bush once stated “That’s “Fuzzy Math.”
If one were to use the dishonest calculations of deaths and risk in the manner that the CDC and the Main Stream Media are using in this “Covid event” in ANY NORMAL MEDICAL STUDY then such a study would be ridiculed as absolutely UNSCIENTIFIC and worthless. An outright FRAUD to be precise.
Sweden had no lockdowns WHATSOEVER, no masks and the lowest infection rate in Europe.
All this is being done deliberately to SELL vaccines, by big investors, that have a new type of technology known as a “Gene Drive” that will be within it that LITERALLY and SPECIFICALLY will alter the DNA of a person, even to the point of a religiously inclined person to BECOME a-religious or ambiguous to faith of ANY kind. You better believe it’s on purpose because it IS.
There is a Statism bent to all of the constant propaganda we are getting and ANY dissenting views are being COMPLETELY CENSORED by the giant Tech Companies who see themselves as the new “king makers” identical to Orson Welles in the film “Citizen Kane.”
China is wide open for business, as should we be.
Karl Wolfe
Port Charlotte
