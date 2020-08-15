Editor:
Biden’s new ad features Ronald Reagan asking, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Clearly, Joe wants to compare himself to our revered president, who ended the Jimmy Carter era of “malaise,” double-digit inflation, and flaccid foreign policy that kept 52 hostages in Iran 444 days. Quite a reach, Joe! To paraphrase Lloyd Bentsen, Mr. Vice President, you’re no Ronald Reagan.
Joe’s the face of the “Obidenbama” administration, so keep him in mind to answer the question.
Sure 2020 stinks, especially right now. COVID lockdowns brought high unemployment and reduced GDP. “Peaceful protestors” make major cities unlivable by burning and looting businesses and defacing and razing public property. Rates of assault and murder are soaring as cities propose to defund or abolish their police forces. Our pleasant distractions — pro sports, movies, TV, music — are committing suicide by wokeness and cancel culture. Nevertheless, the economy is making a V-shaped recovery. How can this be?
People know 2020’s problems stem from China and “Obidenbama,” not Trump. China gifted us the Wuhan virus, now they’re sending mysterious packages of seeds. These seeds may yet prove benign, but those sowed by Obidenbama provoked racial animus now fully bloomed in BLM. Recall Obama’s inflammatory rhetoric regarding Professor Gates, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Defund the Police is the Ferguson Effect matured. Cancel culture is PC’s blossom.
Only Trump can sustain the economic recovery, stop socialism, reinstate law and order, restore civil sanity, and keep America much greater than four years ago.
Susan Thomas
Punta Gorda
