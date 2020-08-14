Editor:

Let me get this straight:

COVID-19 relief problem.

• Republicans offer $1 trillion for COVID-19 relief. That means a $200 limit on jobless assistance.

• Democrats propose $3 trillion for COVID-19 relief. That continues the $600 jobless assistance.

• The “socialist” Democrats tried to hold fast on their relief program, but the Republicans insisted on their reduced funding proposal.

• Negotiate?

• House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she had proposed a compromise on coronavirus relief legislation to White House officials, offering to cut the bill by $1 trillion if Republicans added $1 trillion to their version, but said this offer had been rejected.

• Now President Trump offers a trickle of executive relief, and he’s a hero?

• I think not. Could this be some kind of a contrived scenario?

Ronald Norvelle

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments