Editor:
Let me get this straight:
COVID-19 relief problem.
• Republicans offer $1 trillion for COVID-19 relief. That means a $200 limit on jobless assistance.
• Democrats propose $3 trillion for COVID-19 relief. That continues the $600 jobless assistance.
• The “socialist” Democrats tried to hold fast on their relief program, but the Republicans insisted on their reduced funding proposal.
• Negotiate?
• House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she had proposed a compromise on coronavirus relief legislation to White House officials, offering to cut the bill by $1 trillion if Republicans added $1 trillion to their version, but said this offer had been rejected.
• Now President Trump offers a trickle of executive relief, and he’s a hero?
• I think not. Could this be some kind of a contrived scenario?
Ronald Norvelle
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.