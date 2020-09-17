Editor:
The president got his wall… well, sort of. There are five miles of new walls and 260 miles of replacement walls on the 2,000-mile border. Mexico isn’t paying for it. Part of the wall has fallen. People were cutting through it early on with lawn tools. They tunnel under and fly over it, or take a boat.
But don’t you wall huggers fret. In reality he’s built millions of walls. Kudos to the Great Divider! These “walls” are between siblings, parents and children, husbands and wives, relatives, co-workers, neighbors… at no financial cost. Success!
There are hundreds of “walls” around almost every other country in the world keeping Americans out. The president takes credit for less border crossings. There are less crossings because the Mexican and Canadian governments have closed their borders. They don’t want us either.
USA: 4% of the world’s population and 21%+ of the world's deaths. Facts, not lies. That 21% could’ve and should’ve been much lower. But thanks to the pitifully inadequate response of Mr. Hoax, “It is what it is.” Those are painfully hurtful words to those who have lost loved ones. Thanks, Mr. Diplomacy.
With the lack of leadership, with no national policy or guidelines, we were doomed from the start. Denying, and then ignoring a pandemic, were not smart moves. Our “stable genius” is proving daily that he can only lie and blame others for all the disasters he has created. Make no mistake, in the USA, this is the Trumpona Virus.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.