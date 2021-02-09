Editor:
Once again we have failed to secure Publix vaccine appointments. Since Dec. 27, we have followed all the recommendations to pre-register: coadfl.org; myvaccine.fl.gov; myvaccine.fl.gov/site/Charlotte; 866-200-9160; CharCoCares text 888-777; sarasotahealth.org; leegov.com/vaccine; member.everbridge.net; 866-200-3468; Walgreen alerts. I assumed I had covered all the bases.
Sadly, on Feb. 3 in the The Daily Sun, Joe Pepe stated that all multiple pre-registrations would be deleted and only the most recent saved. That moves my 89-year-old, diabetic husband with pacemaker and five heart stents to a waiting list from Jan. 26 to Feb 3. For a month we have lived in a heightened state of anxiety. Did I miss the call back? The text? The email? Are we still on a list?
Apparently we cannot trust any information we receive through these mixed messages. The rules keep changing!
Leslie Stevenson
Punta Gorda
