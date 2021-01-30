Editor:
Harold Avenue Park, Port Charlotte.
Friday, Jan. 22. 10 a.m. appointment.
We arrived at 9:43 a.m. Were sent around the block to enter the line of waiting cars. After a short wait, we slowly moved forward into the facility. There were several helpers with clip boards to assist us. We received our vaccination in the car, and were finished at 10:02 a.m.
Thank you to the friendly, and caring, employees and volunteers for a very efficient and well practiced experience. We look forward to our scheduled second shot on Fe. 19.
Alan Hodgson
Port Charlotte
