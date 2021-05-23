Editor:
As we get older we realize that what was important when we were young is not as important now. We realize that accumulating things and measuring our success in life based on what we own is not a true measure of someone's wealth. If this Covid has shown us anything it is that we are all connected as human beings.
You can come from a rich or poor country the virus does not care, it shows no favorites. What it does demand is our ability as humans to care about each other and to see each of us as part of a world community.
In America we have lost that feeling of community and caring for others. What we should realize is wealth is not measured in what we own but rather how we have influenced our community.
We believe owning a gun is our right, but not the responsibility to protect each other. We believe that people are poor because they are lazy. Not wearing a mask is our right and we should not be forced to wear one. We believe there is no global warming and we have the right to pollute.
Have humans become so self consumed with their own wants that they cannot see how the virus has exposed our way of life? How we are all interconnected in the world. Have you noticed the virus has not infected other life forms? Is this another wake up call for humans ?
We need to start caring for each other.
George Baillie
North Port
