Editor:
The current Senate trials over the events of January 6th hold a greater meaning than what holds on the surface.
It is a farce of Democratic and some Republican cowards who cannot fathom the possibility of a nation so truly divided. Leading up to that sorrowful day it was widely polled that an impressive amount of voters would/had switched their votes had the negative facts of the Biden family and "The Big Guy" been exposed rather than silenced by almost all media.
Those polls claimed the outcome would have resulted in a landslide the other way. But what is more disturbing is the conduct of all those present on that day in our Capitol. So my question is, were they insurrectionists or patriots? I look at our nation's history and I see so many brave men and women whom proudly gave their lives to keep breath of our country. As Nathan Hale once said,"My only regret is I have but one life to lose for my country." To the British he was an insurrectionist but to Americans he was a patriot.
It all is decided by who loses the battle. Those there who fought to stop what they believed was a rigged election ultimately lost and left. Those whom forwarded the confirmation afterwards coward-ed under their desks and hid their identity. Now they seek vengeance for the baring of their cowardice and to prevent anyone from draining their swamp again.
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
