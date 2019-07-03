Editor:
Two years ago, the cable company strung a new cable on Beach Road in Englewood. They parked their trucks on the sidewalk. In doing so, they broke or cracked over 20 concrete sidewalk slabs.
The contractors finished repairing the Tom Adams Bridge last year and did a great job. However, the heavy crane used on the project was parked on the sidewalk near where they stored it and damaged several slabs of sidewalk.
I wrote a letter to the editor of the paper last year about the damaged sidewalks and asked who was going to pay for repair, the companies who damaged it or the taxpayers? Two days after the letter was published, yellow warning tape was put up by the damaged walks, and a small metal barrier was placed over the sidewalk damaged by the crane.
After about three months, the yellow tape had disappeared and as of today never been repaired. It is a safety hazard. Again, who will pay for the repairs, the companies who caused the problem or the taxpayers?
Richard Beck
Englewood
