Editor:
A gulf fritillary lands on a lavender-white flower. Seconds later a queen butterfly lands close by. The bees ignore them and dance on, their pollen sacks bulging. And look! There’s a monarch chrysalis on that withered palm frond.
Likely well aware of a culture of Florida homeowners overzealous in their quest for the Astro-Turf look, Ralph Mitchell gently tells his readers that Florida Snow is really a rather nice plant. He likens keeping it in your lawn to making lemonade “if your lawn is already a lemon.” Mitchell shares some options to eradicate what some tidy-turfers consider the blossoming scourge. He stresses following label directions. (More is not better).
As one writer to the Sun opines, “The majority of residents here know that glyphosate (Roundup) is a huge contributor to feeding the red tide,” this “knowledge” has not detained that majority from continuing to use the same lawn maintenance practices that have been polluting our waters for decades. Sadly, despite our water problems, neither Mitchell’s advice on herbicide safety and moderation nor a county-wide ban on fertilizer will dissuade them.
Carol Swayze’s “first do no harm” approach is a good one. Remember, it was not that long ago that DDT was widely used on crops across America. While we need the facts, today’s science sometimes becomes tomorrow’s embarrassment. We should never gamble with what we can’t afford to lose.
As for all the advice on “less toxic” means of killing the pretty little flowers, not only do I want to protect the nectar-seeking beings who congregate in my safe-haven yard, but I am loath to waste good vodka.
Eileen Collins
Rotonda West
