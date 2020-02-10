Editor:
We have a president that was duly elected by the people of the United States. What we are seeing is intolerance. If we do not think and agree with the Democrats we are subject to their wrath and vicious opinions. I have read, considered and outright laughed at some of these letters that are based on subjective spoon-feeding from the media who are paid by special interest.
Even now during the impeachment process we have Adam Schiff, who subsequently is now being investigated for profiting from Ukraine as well as others and we all know who they are, he states "imagine if Trump had a conversation." Are you serious? Are we allowing this?
Now we hear King Trump? Let's look at history. G. Bush, 166 executive orders, B. Clinton, 364 executive orders, G.W. Bush, 291, Trump 138, Obama, 276. And, Obama's first executive order was this: Limiting access to records of former presidents of the USA order 13233. Blocking property of certain persons and prohibiting transactions with respect to regions of Ukraine 13661 and 13662.
There have been many fingers in third world countries evidenced by research. For some reason no matter how many times this is made to light it, the evidence gets swept under the rug while accusations of falsehood are given precedence. We need to drain the swamp. Now the creatures from the black lagoon are obviously fighting back.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.