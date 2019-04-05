Editor:
Please forward this to Kim Foxx, state attorney for Cook County, Illinois:
Having no prior criminal record, being an honorably discharged Vietnam War veteran and having given my community thousands of hours of volunteer service, I could come to Chicago, make up some outlandish, racist hoax, costing your city hundreds of thousands of dollars in law enforcement time and money to determine it was a hoax and you would not prosecute me?
Wow, what a deal.
No, I am not coming to your city, as you have thousands of folks already there that might test your approach to “justice." Or was this particular case unique, because of an Obama connection?
Now that the end is near and the facts will be laid out, fully exposing the “Russia” hoax, all of the Democrat and anti-Trump shenanigans will be exposed for the world to see and the left wing-nut press will be proven dishonest and untrustworthy. The only corruption and collusion has been and still being done, is by the aforementioned, not by Trump.
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
