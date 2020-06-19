Editor:
We had our office in Detroit when the riots occurred in the '60s. The city was torched and looted. The violence caused fear in the people.
The National Guard was called in and peace was restored. Then, as now, the demonstrations and violence occurred in many cities across the country. Detroit was a progressive city with a population of one million people struggled and has a population of 700,000. What was learned from this? What was gained from this? And what will we learn and gain from the latest demonstrations?
The criminal element finds demonstrations are attractions for their intent because they probably will not be prosecuted even if they are arrested because of the confusion and the large numbers being held. We must find a way to keep the demonstrations free of those intent of crime. We will have many just causes in the future for demonstrations and hopefully they will be peaceful.
James Peirce
Port Charlotte
