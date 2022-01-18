Lawlessness and defund the police: This is totally an ultra liberal phenomenon! How so? It is commonly expressed on national T.V. (conservative sites), that there are many, in the justice system, that refuse to uphold the current laws and penal codes for breaking the law.
These laws are of and about the Constitution, that our forefathers, deemed necessary for the peace and calm of those that respected and obeyed the law! Now, comes the ultra-liberal progressive warped thinking of those that refuse to punish most laws broken, by the common criminal! The D.A. from Manhattan, the governor and many law officials from California, Chicago, many New England cities are examples. Anywhere one finds a government headed by progressive, ultra-liberal officials, you find that the former peace-loving people, turn to arm themselves, for the protection that once was provided by police and the court system.
The "really good" police officers are quitting and who could blame them? Criminals have declared war on police officers! This is not the country of our forefathers and it is not the country that I wanted to give my children! Lawlessness, political corruption, a government that cannot be trusted to obey the laws, that they swore to uphold, when elected.
This is what the word impeachment is for (to right these wrongs), How else does a society rid itself of politicians, that turn to personal gain and rampant greed, instead of doing their elected job? Better "get it right" America. Many of us seniors are leaving daily, not to return!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.