There are two Democratic candidates running in the election for governor in 2022. I will not be voting for either of them.

Charlie Crist is a turncoat, changing his party in order to get elected in a particular area. Anyone who changes party for political gain is, in my opinion, not worth my vote. Imagine what he will do as governor! He did not do that great a job when he was in office, what makes you think he will do better this time.

As for Nikki Fried, she's another fake. Her last name is Fried not Freed. I guess she is not proud to be a Fried. She must have taken a lot of teasing when in school regarding her last name. Say it as it is Nikki and don't be such a fraud.

Laure Leveillee

Punta Gorda

