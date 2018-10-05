Editor:
This year’s Punta Gorda City Council election is an extremely important race. It is a referendum on the future direction of our city. The decision is the “big money/extreme growth for profit/high-rise” philosophy verses “controlled growth/keep the small town charm.” The winner will be the deciding or swing vote on many critical matters.
Debby Carey bears the torch for the “reasonable growth/keep the small-town charm” camp. Although the incumbent has recently toned down her growth position, she has historically been in the big business camp, as evidenced by her recent “not for public knowledge” meeting with Rick Scott, Bruce Laishley, et al.
Not only is Debby Carey a proponent of controlled growth in Punta Gorda, she will bring proven leadership skills and much needed fiscal responsibility to our city. She recently completed a very successful term as president of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. I personally worked with Debby in her role as president. She was extremely helpful of my efforts to restrict commercial shrimp harvest in Charlotte Harbor.
A vote for Debby Carey for Punta Gorda City Council is a vote for reasonable growth and fiscal responsibility.
Rick Sarkisian
Punta Gorda
