The Rev. Martin Luther King was one of the greatest heroes of the Civil Rights movement. Among his countless efforts was the magnificent “I have a dream” speech during which he said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Being the champion of civil rights that he was, I suspect in the final analysis his dream was that all people will be judged by the content of their character versus the color of their skin. Therefore, consider that compared to the emergence of the academic discipline referred to as Critical Race Theory. Below are some examples of what critical race theory looks like in practice.
• The Department of Homeland Security has been telling white employees they had been socialized into oppressor roles.
• The Treasure Department held a training session in which it was asserted “all white people contribute to racism.”
• The Sandia National Laboratories, which designs our nuclear arsenal, sent white executives to a education camp where they were told that white culture was analogous to the KKK, white supremacists and mass killings.
Consequently, it seems the position put forth by critical race theory stands unalterably opposed to the hope expressed in Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech.
Rick Metzger
Port Charlotte
