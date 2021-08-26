Can't take the ignorance anymore: I'm going to address several past letters containing false information. Critical Race Theory is not history but a Marxist ideology spewing racism from cover to cover. If history was taught like it was 50 years ago her concerns would have been addressed. Oh I forgot to mention I read the book on CRT and it's trash and has no business in our schools.
Which brings me to another letter the writer says CRT is only taught in college. Wrong again. You might want to check out the State of Washington which teaches CRT and also Loudon County, Virginia. A live broadcast showed a teacher resigning because she refused to indoctrinate students with that trash. Now fact check letter writers he needs to fact check his ignorance according to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) website in FY2021 1.2 million illegals crossed over into the U.S. That's not open borders?
The governor was in Del Rio Texas and was present at CBP interviews of illegals and 70% of those said their destination was Florida. CBP also estimated 7,000 positive Covid cases. You need to quit getting your false information from the MSM and do the research so your letters aren't filled with falsehoods. And if you think the left isn't trying to turn this country into a socialist regime you're either ignorant, blind or in denial. You're parroting of the left's accusations of 1/6/21. The officer who died, according to the coroner, died of a stroke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.