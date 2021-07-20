Editor:

Critical race theory (CRT) is a body of legal scholarship and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States that seeks to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.

In the American vernacular, “theory” often means “imperfect fact” — part of a hierarchy of confidence running downhill from fact to theory to hypothesis to guess.

Evolution is a "theory".

A major factor of this "theory" is white supremacy. Teachers (some call themselves "scholars") are intent on foisting this "theory" upon K - 12 students.

I can see this possibly, in higher academics or a Law class where this "theory" can be intelligently discussed, not to brainwash innocent children.

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

