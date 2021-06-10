Editor:
A virus is sweeping through our schools across America and it's not COVID-19. It's a once obscure Marxist theory known as the Critical Race Theory that has been able to rise to prominence because of a lack of education in American civics. It teaches that American democracy is oppressive and that white people are inherently racist and allow black people to succeed only if it benefits white people.
This teaching of revisionist history is typical of the critical race theory based curricula. This goes against America's founding principles and institutions that all people are free and have equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness regardless of skin color. America is not a racist country. Lord help us if we were. The Civil War cost America a great price to establish equality in our country and most Americans understand that. Critical Race must go if we have any chance at e pluribus unum.
Ray Steinwehe
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.