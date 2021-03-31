Editor:
I promised myself a couple of months ago I would not give credence to letters by some Trumpers. I have to reply to the one in Saturday, March 27 issue about “Liberals getting what they asked for.” The author missed the brain train as it left the station as article was absolutely false and ridiculous.
1. He claims there is an idiot in the White House. I would match Biden's IQ against the author and also the previous President.
2. Claims Biden is responsible for rising gas prices. The rise is mainly due to the severe winter storm in Texas and an increase of drivers on the road after the virus shutdown.
3. Claims all of Biden's cabinet positions have been filled by idiots. They have been filled by knowledgeable people not by big time donors. Also, none have been convicted or sent to prison.
4. Claims Biden responsible for job losses. Most losses were caused by Trump Administration mishandling if the Coronavirus.
5. He claims there will be massive tax increase. There will be an increase to fund the rescue package which will help millions of hurting families. The stimulus check will help that author of the article pay the difference.
We Liberals may not of got all we wanted, but at least we got rid of the crooked Trump Administration.
Donald Geoffroy
Punta Gorda
