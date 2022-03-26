Saturday looked like it was going to be a perfect day. I was heading out to work on a Habitat for Humanity house. Waiting for the others to arrive, a man showed up walking his dog and tentatively asked if I was part of this. I answered yes, and he said something like "all these $500,000 houses around here and they had to put up something like this," sticking his nose toward the Habitat house that is about 85% complete. His pronouncement complete, he continued walking his dog.
I was stunned. I looked around and I was surrounded with vacant lots. There was one house on the corner, and that was all I could see. I thought it was pretty early to announce the decline of the neighborhood. And especially from a man with no clue about what Habitat does. OK, the house is small. But it is a nice little house being built for a family who might not be able to afford anything else.
You just don’t know how a neighborhood will develop. I don’t want to live next to a house with a '67 Camaro on blocks in the yard. I’ve heard that living near a grow house is interesting. And wouldn’t it be nice to have your neighbor selling drugs. So, when that opinionated dog walker sees the flashing lights and hears the theme from "Cops' maybe then he will realize that he might have been a bit too hard on Habitat for Humanity.
