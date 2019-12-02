Editor:
Today’s paper (11/25/19) contains not one but two bombshells.
A letter to the editor complains about the obvious bias in your paper because you “are in bed with the DNC.”
As if to respond to this accusation you printed, on the same page, a column of Michel Barone in which he seems to agree and accuses the main-stream media of devoting too much space to this pseudo-event like the impeachment and some other, really important news stories have no place in the papers.
I hope that the first item shook up the editorial stuff and printed the second item to prove their objectivity. I hope — against all hope — that this was an awakening. If necessary, to maintain this balanced approach requires some firing and replacing some hopelessly biased editorial staff, so be it.
If you want to report the real news about the impeachment process print not the minute details of the hearings, the “who said what” stuff but you should editorialize that the hearing is a partisan effort that needlessly tears the country apart, it my lead to the ruination of the two party system by destroying the Democrat Party, and lead to one-party rule, which means the end of Democracy. The predictable outcome of the Senate trial is acquittal, so the whole effort is wasted, unless their purpose is to destroy democracy.
By the way, one gets the impression that the Democrats have a constitutional mandate to persecute all seeming misbehavior. But the Constitution only permits the House of Representatives to conduct the impeachment process.
Sandor Balogh
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.