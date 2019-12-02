Editor:

Today’s paper (11/25/19) contains not one but two bombshells.

A letter to the editor complains about the obvious bias in your paper because you “are in bed with the DNC.”

As if to respond to this accusation you printed, on the same page, a column of Michel Barone in which he seems to agree and accuses the main-stream media of devoting too much space to this pseudo-event like the impeachment and some other, really important news stories have no place in the papers.

I hope that the first item shook up the editorial stuff and printed the second item to prove their objectivity. I hope — against all hope — that this was an awakening. If necessary, to maintain this balanced approach requires some firing and replacing some hopelessly biased editorial staff, so be it.

If you want to report the real news about the impeachment process print not the minute details of the hearings, the “who said what” stuff but you should editorialize that the hearing is a partisan effort that needlessly tears the country apart, it my lead to the ruination of the two party system by destroying the Democrat Party, and lead to one-party rule, which means the end of Democracy. The predictable outcome of the Senate trial is acquittal, so the whole effort is wasted, unless their purpose is to destroy democracy.

By the way, one gets the impression that the Democrats have a constitutional mandate to persecute all seeming misbehavior. But the Constitution only permits the House of Representatives to conduct the impeachment process.

Sandor Balogh

North Port

