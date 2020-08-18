Editor:
Ordinarily I do not bother to respond to negative letters to the editor regarding our schools. But today's letter from simply goes too far with his consistent half or mistruths. He yet again attacks our schools using out-dated data and would have you believe that data cited is current.
He alleges that Charlotte County schools failed to improve as a result of the addition of the voter supported referendum funds and in support alleges no growth since the actual receipt of that funding. He then touts information from accountability assessments that pre-date the actual receipt of any funding dollars.
Unfortunately the onset of coronavirus has restricted the dDistrict's ability to document the substantial improvement in our children's progress that is evident through internal observation. This School District welcomes constructive input to improve our schools. What is not constructive is when an individual uses outdated statistics in support of a political agenda. Our teachers, staff, and students have worked to hard to have the public misled as to the true progress being made.
Bob Segur
Port Charlotte
