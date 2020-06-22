Editor:
Trying to get mail-in voting wouldn't be the best way the Democrats would try to steal the election. Don't you remember Acorn?
Obama and Soros and his buddies set up the illegal voting offices across the country and I think they even got taxpayer money for the election. It was proven that they dealt in prostitution and drugs and were shut down.
I still remember a woman laughing on TV and admitting she had voted eight times. The attorney general didn't bring any of them to justice (Eric Holder). And to think I was once a strong Democrat.
I'm too old to see it probably, but they will come back. I have seen some hope in Candace Owens and several others.
God bless America.
Emmaline Wright
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.