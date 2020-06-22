Editor:

Trying to get mail-in voting wouldn't be the best way the Democrats would try to steal the election. Don't you remember Acorn?

Obama and Soros and his buddies set up the illegal voting offices across the country and I think they even got taxpayer money for the election. It was proven that they dealt in prostitution and drugs and were shut down.

I still remember a woman laughing on TV and admitting she had voted eight times. The attorney general didn't bring any of them to justice (Eric Holder). And to think I was once a strong Democrat.

I'm too old to see it probably, but they will come back. I have seen some hope in Candace Owens and several others.

God bless America.

Emmaline Wright

Placida

