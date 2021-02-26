Editor:
Sad to say we won’t be coming together with the criminal Democrats and their ardent supporters. They are destroying our country before your eyes.
Declassified information tells us the Russian Collusion hoax was the brainchild of Hillary and paid for by Hillary and the DNC. For their money an English spy, Christopher Steele, supplied a phony dossier with Russian disinformation that the FBI used to get four FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. Two of the warrants were deemed illegal.
Then a $35 million Mueller investigation based on the phony dossier. This was a coup attempt to take down a sitting President. This was treasonous! This is what Democrats are capable of with their cohorts in the mainstream media lying to us daily for two years. I blame all the leftists who had no intellectual curiosity on the facts or knew and didn’t care. This was the worst crime in U.S. history. Read the book “Witch Hunt” by Jarrett and educate yourselves.
We also learned that over 20 members of Mueller's team wiped their cell phones clean. Wonder what those scum were hiding.
Please don’t tell me about obstruction, the entire Mueller investigation was illegal and the President knew it.
We also learned the top leaders of the FBI were involved in trying to take down the President. They were all treasonous and belong in jail!
We can’t come together with corrupt leftists intent on turning us into a socialist/Marxist country by loss of free speech and attacking our second amendment.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.