Editor:
I just wanted to acknowledge the very good work that the school crossing guards along Salford Avenue are doing. They both are out there no matter what the weather conditions, waving to all.
Also, I noticed many of the parents waiting for the school bus to come by and pick up their children. This is such a relief and blessing for one and all. To watch over your children in these "chancy times" is the best thing a parent can do. Saying: "I care enough to protect you."
Kudos to one and all.
Carol Bolles
North Port
