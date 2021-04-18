Editor:

I would like to respond to Governor DeSantis about the lawsuit against the Biden administration. Why does he feel it's a personal affront against him?

In my opinion cruise ships were one of the hardest hit with Covid! How can you social distance on a cruise ship? Folks,I don't believe we are out of the woods with this virus, why take a chance? Governor, please don't waste my tax dollars on this frivolous lawsuit!

Linda Holder

Port Charlotte

