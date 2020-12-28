Editor:

Christmas Cruisin' on Dearborn Street, Dec. 5, was spectacular. The Toy Box overflowed with toys and clothes. Hot rods, classic cars and custom cars cruised Dearborn Street while listening to the music provided by our DJ, Tom's Tunes while stepping in to help fill the box with gifts.

Businesses were open, welcoming all to shop, eat and drink, which helped to make this a great time for all.

Thanks to Tall Pines Realty for keeping the toy box safe until Santa Claus, with the help of Jeremy Jones and Englewood Elementary School Principal Mr. C. can distribute the gifts. Thanks also to Quick Signs, Dr. Barbara Gaunt-Jaehne for allowing Tom's Tunes to set up in her parking lot. Also, to Steve Reilly of the Sun and Englewood businesses for their overwhelming and generous donations of raffle tickets and prizes.

To all of Englewood I want to say thank you! Your big hearts make this town what it is. Merry Christmas!

Mike Robulock

Englewood


