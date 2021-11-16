As a Charlotte County resident and Republican candidate for the Board of Commissioners, I want to add my voice to those supporting the Cultural Center, an iconic gathering place that suffered too long from poor management, deteriorating financials and benign government neglect until COVID sealed its fate.
Abandoned by its non-profit operator, the center’s doors are closed but its historic mission to provide education, entertainment and vital services to the community, particularly seniors, remains. Obviously, short- and long-term solutions are needed.
First, the county needs to reopen the center’s doors right away. The center has a legendary group of volunteers, but the cost of utilities, insurance and scaled-down programs must be paid. Fortunately, the bills appear manageable for a county with an $854 million budget. Also, Freedom Bible Church, the center’s paying tenant, should immediately be invited back.
Longer-term, I anticipate the county will find a suitable non-profit to make much-needed upgrades in a manner that allows the building to remain open. As part of the next lease, any new board of directors must include appointees made by the Board of Commissioners to avoid the mistakes of the past.
The county should also hire a Senior Citizens director to run cost-effective programs at the center for our many senior residents who live on fixed incomes.
Some 40% of Charlotte County’s population is over 65, many of them veterans, giving us one of the oldest populations in the state and country.
