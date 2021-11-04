When I read the article (10/28) about the closing of our Cultural Center, I was extremely disheartened.
Since moving to Florida in 2003, the CCCC has been so much a part of my life as I’m sure it is for so many other residents in Charlotte County. The article stated the county commissioners are planning to deny the much-needed funding to the Cultural Center because the executive director failed to provide them an acceptable business plan. It seems to me a simple solution to resolve this deficiency is for the Center’s Board of Directors to work together and provide a more acceptable business plan to satisfy the county commissioners.
However, according to the newspaper (10/30), the board of directors, after hearing of the unofficial denial by the commissioners, have issued a shutdown timeline! Really! They are throwing in the towel so quickly? Does the board need to be reminded of their responsibilities as board members? As stewards of any non-profit organization, boards of directors are responsible for steering the organization toward a “sustainable future” and making sure the nonprofit has “adequate resources” to advance its mission. The mission of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, as defined by its board of directors, is to “Enhance the educational,recreational, physical and well-being of the citizens of Charlotte County and beyond."
Please, board of directors, fulfill your responsibilities, live up to your mission statement and work with the commissioners to help save our Cultural Center. Let all our voices be heard!
