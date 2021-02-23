Editor:
I had a “duh” moment the other day . . . why isn’t the Cultural Center in Port Charlotte being utilized to vaccinate?! It’s a nice large, wide open space (when all the movable walls are back), there is lots of parking. It isn’t being used now for other things, it is close to medical facilities if needed, it is centrally located and in the middle of a populated area, especially older residents.
No doubt the Center would not be able to keep the Pfizer vaccine cold enough but surely they could keep the Moderna one cold enough. Or even utilize the parking area to keep people in their cars. I asked at the Center about it and they said they offered it but were rejected. That makes no sense.
When I, as an 80-year-old, and my friends of the same age, are totally frustrated with trying unsuccessfully to schedule an appointment on the Publix website, or the state myvaccine.fl.gov website, or the phone registration number (866-200-9160) – it is exasperating and it angers us!
Is anyone listening or paying attention? If so, a printed response would be appropriate and appreciated.
Bonnie Leroy
Port Charlotte
