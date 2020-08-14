Editor:
It’s been interesting to read the recent articles about the Cultural Center. I’m happy to see it is open, even on a limited basis. When I first came to Port Charlotte, quite some time ago, I looked for a community center, such as I’d been to in other places I’ve lived. When I found the Cultural Center, I was amazed at the variety of services it offered… nowhere else I’ve lived had anything to compare.
Over the years I’ve been to shows there, taken classes, played cards, bought items at the resale and gift shops, and eaten at the café. My grandkids loved to go there with me. Since my retirement, I’ve been a volunteer.
The Cultural Center is truly a great community resource that deserves support. Stop by to see the great items in the resale shops. The gift shop has not only beautiful handmade items, but also a large selection of quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting and other supplies, including fabric and yarn – all donated. Proceeds all go to help support the Center. There are also very comfortable and attractive masks for sale, all made by Gift Shop volunteers.
If I sound a bit exuberant about the Center, it’s because I’m a real fan of everything it has to offer. It runs with no government financing, so is really struggling during this pandemic. If you have a couple of dollars to spare, there is a GoFundMe account set up at https://www.facebook.com/CulturalCenterCC (scroll down to the GoFundMe post)
Charlene Fox
Port Charlotte
