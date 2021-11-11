I write to agree with the community sentiment and the Daily Sun’s take on the importance of saving the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. There are obvious historic management (and mismanagement) issues to be sure. It was not well situated to survive a global pandemic. Few of us were.
As a long-time county resident, taxpayer, and Parkside property owner I’d like the County Commission to consider the following:
1. The Cultural Center is an important resource for the multi-racial working class — especially the elderly residents — of Port Charlotte;
2. It’s the place where many of your voters vote; eat; recreate; go to the library; go to plays; enjoy musical performances; go to classes; shop and congregate.
3. It’s more than Bingo, chess, used books, used clothes, and other tangible things. It’s community. It’s the most important thing, one can argue.
4. Its services and strategic location in Parkside are important.
5. If it is allowed to wither and die on your watch, you are responsible for its demise ultimately.
6. It is a problem solvable with enough resources (now and annually) and political will. The Cultural Center had both.
I as a taxpayer am willing to have my money spent on the Cultural Center and its continued operations for the short and long term. We need a plan to ensure the Cultural Center has a good future in Charlotte County. I think that is what the people want, young and old alike.
Please save the Cultural Center from becoming a graveyard of memories.
Let me know what I can do to save our Cultural Center.
