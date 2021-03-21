Editor:
There was an article in Saturday’s Sun on Schumer, Gillibrand, et al, calling for Gov. Cuomo to resign “due to credible sexual harassment allegations.” What happened to the 8,000 nursing home residents whose deaths were intentionally covered up? I do not think inappropriate fondling should be overlooked, especially by one in power, but it is beginning to appear as if the media and the Democrats are attempting to downplay the main, very possibly criminal, allegation.
Eliminating approximately 50% of these nursing home deaths by trying to address them as hospital fatalities, had to be an ongoing process that must have started early. But in starting early, one would be watching the numbers grow; therefore establishing that something was amiss. In that scenario there would be reason to amend, or end, the process of sending Covid positive patients back to nursing homes; in point of fact, actually requiring that the nursing homes take them back. Was this just a mistake?
By his close aide contacting select members of the state legislature to warn them that word might leak out of Cuomo’s intentional under counting; the mistake option seems unlikely.
Let’s stop harping on the sexual harassment issue, which, somewhat suspiciously, only presented itself after the nursing home allegation. The harassment issue is looking like a deflection to avoid a review of several other states that had similar nursing home admittance requirements, although, so far at least, no allegations of under-reporting their death toll.
George Ruchti
Punta Gorda
