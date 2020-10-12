Editor:

If you have ever watched part of a Trump rally, you will note when the Crown Prince comes out on stage, the crowd is on their feet with MAGA hats all around. And of course, they don’t wear masks and they don’t believe in social distancing.

It would be interesting to know how many of the Trump faithful come down with the virus. Of course they will blame it on Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Randy Oates

Punta Gorda

