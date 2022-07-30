I've been a The Daily Sun reader for more than a decade and Saturday's paper reminds me of a question I've had for your editors.
How does the Curmudgeon Club rate a full length editorial column? They keep repeating things and are often just wrong. In the past the Curmudgeon's have run not one, but three columns claiming there's "hard core pornography" in our schools without providing evidence and a fourth complaining the school board wasn't listening to them. Gee, why?
There was a column opposing housing subsidies that claimed those Levitt-town type developments for returning GIs in the 1950's were an example of the free market. Yet that housing was subsidized by Federal Housing Authority, the VA, or the VA loan guarantee program, an example subsidized housing working.
And they contradict themselves. One column said leave the airport alone while a previous one advocated yanking up the whole place and moving it to Arcadia. Saturday's column was just a rehash of their regular complaint. The schools get too much money. And individual Curmudgeons get into the regular letter sections saying the same things.
Frankly, the Curmudgeons are the definition of the term: they're a bunch of old guys whose opinions aren't worth listening to. Unless they have something new to say, I'd rather hear from someone else.
