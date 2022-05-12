I choked on my coffee, then spilled it, very disappointing. The Curmudgeon’s op-ed, promoting Mosaic, ruined my coffee break.
Mosaic doesn’t restore to pristine conditions, that is impossible.They are required to “reclaim “ the mined land. The underlying stone, the biodiversity in the soils gone, the hydrology now altered. Pumping millions of gallons a day is not low water use. Industrial farming and the monocultures that produce sugar, corn oil, ethanol over-fertilizes, causes algal blooms, and forces out small farms with diverse crops.
Gypsum stacks aren’t safe at all. Mosaic is promoting paving roads with the gypsum, reducing their stacks so they can keep mining. The EPA has listed appreciable amounts of heavy metals radioactive, and toxic materials in the stacks. Alpha particles are not safe. The uranium and thorium, concentrated in the stacks, form radium. This turns into a gas, radon. When inhaled alpha particles are released into the lungs, changing the body’s DNA. It is cumulative, no amount is safe, and is a well known carcinogen. Imagine the road construction workers, and children exposed. Inevitably the roads degrade, contaminating waterways
The Clean Water Act was crippled by the previous administration to accommodate industries, and studies show industries follow poor compliance with regulations, as does the monitoring. Mosaic, remember, failed to report in a timely manner the now infamous sinkhole that poured into the aquifer.
I don’t understand the Curmudgeons' motivation for that op-ed. My motivation writing this is to educate, and protect Florida’s unique and disappearing Environment.
