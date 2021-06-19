Editor:
Now that the Florida Board of Education has approved our governor’s recommendation that school boards ban the teaching of certain concepts of race history, it seems appropriate to offer some facts to be included in the governor’s curriculum. Since the governor’s ban states that instruction “must be factual and objective,” let’s take a look at some facts:
For centuries, black people in Florida were enslaved and forced to work in appalling conditions. Enslaved people played a role in building the very state Capitol in which the governor presides.
In Jacksonville, in August 1967, a group of white men attacked blacks with bats and ax handles as they were engaged in a peaceful sit-in protest opposing segregation, especially at the Woolworth lunch counter.
In December 1922, in the city of Perry, Florida, Whites burned African American Charles Wright at the stake and attacked the Black community of Perry following the murder of a white schoolteacher. Whites burned the town's black school, masonic lodge, church, amusement hall, and several families' homes.
Following reconstruction, Jim Crow laws were enacted all over the South. Florida was no exception. Laws were passed to limit black people voting by imposing such mechanisms as poll taxes, residency requirements and literary tests.
Florida history is filled with facts like these. Let us not be afraid for our kids to learn them.
Jane Merriam
Punta Gorda
